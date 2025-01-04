Former Ravens Pro Bowler Hints at Retirement
Former Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell could soon be coming to the end of his NFL playing days.
Campbell, now with the Miami Dolphins, told reporters ahead of the team's do-or-die Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets that he's certainly considered this could be the last game of his 17-year career in the league pending a retirement decision.
“Quite a bit,” Campbell said, per Pro Football Talk. “I try not to make decisions during the season. I try to wait till the offseason to kind of really put myself in that, and I do feel like there’s a chance I could play again. I know that it’s not 100 percent or I’m definitely going to be done, but I have to treat this like it could be my last game. That’s a pretty strong emotional feeling there. As much as I love this game, as much as I’ve given this game, the fact that this could be the last one is kind of crazy. But I’m going to go out there and play with all my heart and try to finish with a bang.”
In Campbell's first season with Miami, he's started all 16 games, but the Dolphins will need a win and a Denver Broncos loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in order to to clinch a playoff spot.
A six-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro selection, Campbell made the Pro Bowl with Baltimore during the 2020 season. He is the active leader in career starts with 241 and is tied for 30th for all-time career games played in the NFL (260).
Originally a second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2008 NFL Draft, Campbell has tallied 914 total tackles (186 for loss), 109.5 sacks, three safeties, 18 forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries (three returned for touchdowns), 63 pass breakups and three interceptions across time with the Cardinals (nine seasons), Jacksonville Jaguars (three seasons), Ravens (two seasons), Atlanta Falcons (one season) and Dolphins.
