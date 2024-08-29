Browns Cut Former Ravens QB
Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley managed to survive Tuesday's roster cut deadline, but not much longer than that.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Cleveland Browns are releasing the former Pro Bowl quarterback on Thursday. This now leaves Cleveland with three quarterbacks on its roster: Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Huntley, also known by his nickname of "Snoop," joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He eventually worked his way up to being Lamar Jackson's top backup, starting nine games over his four seasons with the team (3-6 record). In that time, he completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions, adding another 509 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Huntley also started the Ravens' 2022 Wild Card Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals, completing 17 of 29 passes for 226 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 24-17 loss. He added 54 yards on the ground, but a fumble on the goal line led to Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard returning it 98 yards for the game-winning touchdown.
In 2022, Huntley somehow earned a Pro Bowl nod after several AFC quarterbacks dropped out of the game, despite the fact that he only started four games and threw more interceptions than touchdowns.
The Utah product left Baltimore this offseason to sign a one-year deal worth nearly $1.3 million with Cleveland. Unfortunately for him, an up-and-down preseason ultimately left him as the odd man out, even after surviving Tuesday's deadline. The offense struggled under him for the first two preseason games, though he did throw three touchdowns in Saturday's preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.
There was some mild speculation about Huntley returning to Baltimore if he didn't make the Browns' roster, but that didn't gain much traction. Still, he has enough talent to earn a backup job somewhere.
