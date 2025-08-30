Analyzing Ravens' Running Back Depth Chart
The Baltimore Ravens are the rare NFL team without a bona fide star at the center of their rushing attack, but that isn't for a lack of options.
They're spearheaded by two of the best in the business in getting the better of ground defenses, with Lamar Jackson prepared to out-juke would-be tacklers to a degree that we've never seen from another quarterback while Derrick Henry continues sustaining as an ageless wonder in approaching a decade as the league's best power back. They're Hall of Famers individually, but together have united to make the case for the most talented rushing duo of all time.
Henry is the clear-brightest star of Baltimore's offense, and not only overwhelms the other talented weapons dotting the starting lineup, but also makes life that much tougher for the Ravens' pool of reserve running back. There's not enough minutes to go around following one of the NFL's perennial attempt leaders, despite the talent of some of those bench options.
Pro Football Network ran through the options following Henry, starting with the veteran in Justice Hill. The 27-year-old is preparing for his sixth season in Baltimore, having spent years platooning alongside players like J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards before taking a full-time backseat to the new star.
Despite his status as one of the league's less-heralded handcuff running backs, Hill remains a well-regarded rushing option in limited usage.
"Hill has carved out a steady career in Baltimore since 2019 by doing the little things: Picking up blitzers, catching swing passes, and grinding tough yards in late-game situations," Shivam Damohe wrote. "Coaches often note that while Henry dominates headlines, Hill keeps the tempo balanced."
Keaton Mitchell is the younger alternative to Hill, facing similar obstacles to Hill as someone who'd likely receive more regular opportunities in a different situation.
The formerly-undrafted running back broke out as an explosive rookie in the 2023 season before losing the majority of his sophomore campaign to injury. He's a speedier option than any of the Ravens' alternatives, and rattled off an inspiring training camp showing that suggested he may return to form this fall.
"At full health, Mitchell offers the one trait Henry and Hill don’t have, which is the ability to hit a home run from anywhere on the field," Damohe wrote. "Baltimore has often relied on a rotation of styles under coordinator Todd Monken, and Mitchell’s return gives them a chess piece for mismatches."
He and Hill will be the two likeliest options that head coach John Harbaugh turns to, though one of their other deep-round draft picks looks to crack the rotation after a promising preseason. Rasheen Ali has already showcased his potential against inferior competition in recent weeks, earning him a spot on the Ravens' final 53-man roster.
"Ali, a 2024 fifth-round pick, has pushed his way into the conversation with tangible preseason flashes," Damohe said. "The rookie-year touchdown and a 69-yard kickoff return showcased the special-teams value and upside that help justify his place on the depth chart.
"His development is important because the Ravens have leaned on young backs before, notably Gus Edwards in 2018 and J.K. Dobbins in 2020, to provide depth when injuries struck. Ali fits that mold as a player who might start on kick coverage and gradually grow into an offensive role."
He's the least proven of the bunch, still having a long way to go before he has the chance to demonstrate his worth to the degree of a Hill or Mitchell, much less a Henry, but he's just another intriguing option to look out for come garbage time this regular season.
