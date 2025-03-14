Could Ravens Reunite With Joe Flacco?
The Baltimore Ravens don't have many glaring needs to address after the early stage of free agency, at least when looking at the starting lineup. They could definitely use some help in the secondary and maybe at linebacker, but that's about it.
However, their depth is a different story, and it starts at the game's most important position.
Josh Johnson, 38, has been the backup to Lamar Jackson for the past two years, but he remains unsigned and could very well retire after 17 years in the NFL. They will most likely have to find a new backup, and with their options dwindling fast, perhaps they could look to an old friend.
Among the few free agent quarterbacks remaining is none other than Joe Flacco, who spent 11 years with the Ravens and led them to a Super Bowl XLVII title. A reunion six years after his departure would be a great story, but how likely is it.
Jeff Zrebiec, who covers the Ravens for The Athletic, believes the Ravens would be open to a reunion with Flacco, but he may not feel the same way.
"I think they'd be all for it if the price was right. He's beloved in that building," Zrebiec wrote on X. "I don't know if it's something he'd be interested in. He's never been the nostalgic tape and if he's still playing, he's probably going to want to go to a place where he has better chance to start."
Even at 40 years old, Flacco has shown he still has gas left in the tank. He had an amazing run with the Cleveland Browns in 2023, tossing 13 touchdowns in five games to lead them to the playoffs and win Comeback Player of the Year. His 2024 season with the Indianapolis Colts wasn't as great, but he still threw 12 touchdowns in six starts and eight appearances.
If Flacco were to return to Baltimore, he'd obviously have no chance to start over Jackson, who replaced him as a rookie back in 2018. On the other hand, if he were to go to a team such as the New York Giants, who he reportedly had a visit with on Thursday, he'd have a legitimate shot at starting some meaningful games.
Maybe if the cards fall the right way Flacco could don purple and black once again, but it's most certainly not his first choice at the moment.
