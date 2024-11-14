Derrick Henry Addresses First Action in Ravens, Steelers Rivalry
Derrick Henry has watched the rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers from afar for many years, and one thing jumped out at him right away: the sheer physicality on display from both teams.
"[They are] two physical teams, two playoff teams, two really good defenses that will knock your head off on any given play, and this is a physical game," Henry said Wednesday. "I feel like since I was a kid watching them, every game against them is just physical. That's all I can say about it."
Now Henry, who's enjoying a terrific first season in Baltimore, will get his first taste of the rivalry firsthand when the Ravens travel to face the Steelers. As possibly the most physical runner in the NFL today, he should fit right in against a stingy Pittsburgh defense.
"I pride myself in being physical," Henry said. "They're a physical team [and] have a physical defense – a very good defense [and] a Top 10 defense – so you have to embrace the physicality throughout your preparation, through the week and then let it go and pay off on Sunday."
Henry faced off against the Steelers plenty as a member of the Tennessee Titans, rushing for 182 yards and two touchdowns in three meetings. However, Ravens-Steelers has an entirely different feel to it than any NFL rivalry he's been a part of, even if the Baltimore locker room is keeping it cool.
"We don't try to get overwhelmed or overhype the next opponent," Henry said. "We just try to prepare the same way. They're a great team – we absolutely know that – in all three phases. We just have to trust in our preparation and continue to prepare and continue to practice execution and do all that throughout the week just so it happens on Sunday, but they're a great team. There's no doubt about it."
Some believe that a player doesn't truly become a Raven until they beat the Steelers. While that belief is not particularly widespread, Henry will look to earn his wings so to speak on Sunday.
"Yes, I've heard it. It's something that they've had going here for a while, and I guess I'm not going to be a Raven until we get the W," Henry said.
