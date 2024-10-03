Dolphins Sign Former Ravens LB After Losing Star
A former Baltimore Ravens linebacker has found a new home in the AFC.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins have signed former Ravens' linebacker Tyus Bowser after star pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips went out for the season due to a knee injury.
Bowser played in two games this season for the Seattle Seahawks. In those games, he recorded one tackle. Things obviously didn't work out and he's on to his next team.
Before that, he played for Baltimore back in the 2022 NFL season. He ended up playing in nine games, racking up 13 total tackles and two defended passes.
In 2021, he had the best season of his career with the Ravens. He totaled 59 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and four defended passes. He was viewed as a rising potential star, but that all fell apart quickly and he has never gotten back to that level of play.
For the Dolphins, Bowser will have an opportunity to carve out a role and resurrect his career. If he can get on the field, he could end up showing signs of life.
As can be seen from the numbers above, the 29-year-old is more than capable of making an impact when he's healthy. Since his 2021 campaign, he has struggled with injuries and consistency.
All of that being said, this is a much-needed chance for Bowser to get his career back on track. Miami will need some help in the pass-rushing aspect of their defense with Phillips out. Maybe, Bowser can end up being that guy.
It will be interesting to see what he ends up doing with the opportunity. Hopefully, for his sake, he can stay healthy and make some plays for his new team to open up more chances for himself in the future.
