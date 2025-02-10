Eagles Coach Follows in Father's Ravens Footprints
Before Sunday night, the Baltimore Ravens were the last team to win a Super Bowl at Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII. That's no longer the case after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in that same venue on Sunday, but for one family, the legacy carries on.
Ravens senior special teams coach Randy Brown, who just wrapped up his 17th season with the team, of course won that Super Bowl back in 2012. His son Tyler is a special teams assistant with the Eagles, and of course, just won his first Super Bowl in the same place 12 years later.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo shared a photo of Randy and Tyler kissing the Lombardi Trophy 12 years apart (presumably taken from an Instagram story), showing the Brown family's legacy at New Orleans Super Bowls.
Randy, the former mayor of Evesham Township, New Jersey (yes, really) had a special moment when the Ravens hosted the Eagles back on Dec. 1. Not only was he coaching against his son, but his daughter, Ryan, also sung the national anthem in front of more than 70,000 fans at M&T Bank Stadium.
"Well, we're really fortunate that I've got some awesome kids," Randy told NFL Network before that game. "My son Tyler is a special teams assistant with the Eagles, so him and I will actually coach against each other. ...
"She will now have sung to over 1 million fans. She's 18 years old and she's one of these kids who have fought through anxiety and depression and she's a COVID kid. And I'm so proud of her and where she has come. I'm proud of all three of my kids."
Like Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, Randy also worked with the Eagles back in the day, so to see his son win a championship with the same team is undoubtedly a special feeling. However, he'll definitely be looking for more championship glory very soon.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!