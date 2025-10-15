Ravens HC Banking on Lamar Jackson's Return to Stay Alive
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has a lot riding on however healthy his team looks by the time they emerge from their two-week hiatus on Oct. 26. He needs Lamar Jackson to thrive, with these last few games revealing just how much he's covering up now that they've fallen into a 1-5 hole.
Their most recent 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams was yet another instance in which the Jackson-less Ravens were completely outclassed, having to depend on the likes of backups Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley to try captaining the offense to success. Their hopes of holding up against the threatening opponents lining their first place schedule and their looming inter-divisional scuffles have thrust the squad into underdog status until proven otherwise, smothering any playoff hopes while their best player remains sidelined.
It's the sort of situation that Harbaugh isn't used to, having leaned on Jackson's unparalleled mobility and rocket arm for their routine regular season dominance. And while his franchise centerpiece continues angling for a post-bye week comeback from a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 4, his coach continues counting down the days until they're reunited in-game.
"If I was on the couch with a psychiatrist right now, if I was spilling it, I would have to say I'm leaning really hard into that, really hard," he said when asked about how he's anticipating Jackson's return and his importance to breathing life into the Ravens' postseason hopes. "For any kind of psychological wellbeing, spiritual wellbeing, I'm leaning hard on that happening. So, I'm very hopeful that that happens."
He's far from the only key Raven to miss out on game action, with star middle linebacker Roquan Smith having missed about as much time as the quarterback while older secondary mainstays like Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton continue trying to deal with nagging ailments, but Jackson's the most irreplaceable of the bunch.
His backups have proven that his value and play style can't be simply replicated, and Harbaugh will only keep losing and having to return the podium to answer more of the same injury-related questions until Jackson's back.
The Ravens' postseason odds aren't the only piece of their season that Harbaugh's trying to keep alive. His job is also looking increasingly dependent on the quarterback's timetable, with five losses to one win placing him squarely on one of the league's hottest coaching seats.
His underperforming and injured team has excuses to point to, but if they continue struggling against the lower-class AFC teams lining the back half of their schedule, then Harbaugh may find in some real trouble, whether or not he's been re-joined by Jackson.
