Week 7 Matchups Could Sink Ravens Further In Division
The Pittsburgh Steelers took a big step forward in the AFC North standings in Week 5, despite not even playing a game that week.
All three of their divisional neighbors lost their matchup during the Steelers' bye, including the Baltimore Ravens, the likeliest bet to take the northern crown before the season started. But now that it's their turn to watch their neighbors duke it out while enjoying their own week off, they shouldn't be so fortunate.
For one, the Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals are slotted to show down on Thursday Night Football, guaranteeing a high likelihood that someone will prevail in the inter-divisional game (although with a tie having already occurred this season, there isn't a 100% chance that a victor will be named). The Steelers have the 4-1 record, but new quarterback Joe Flacco is already drawing interest as a potential trap opponents for the team with double their own wins.
"Pittsburgh is 0-6 against AFC North opponents on Thursday Night Football under Tomlin and 2-8 on the road," Bleacher Report's Ian Hanford wrote. "Joe Flacco isn't necessarily scaring anyone, but he knows the Steelers and is capable of playing smart football with a few big plays mixed in to keep this game closer than expected. Aaron Rodgers has looked solid this season, but we see a Steelers clunker that ends in an ugly, low-scoring loss."
Even the Cleveland Browns aren't expected to receive their usual mollywhopping. They're slated to play the Miami Dolphins, a fellow 1-5 team, later in the weekend, and they've snagged a the spot of the favorites at -2.5. Each of them may look abominable on offense, but the Dolphins are already in the midst of a collapse, and the Browns still have their pass-rush.
This is an especially unfortunate schedule break for the Ravens, who need any advantage they can get as they look to rebound coming off of their bye. They, like the Browns, have amounted just one win (when they beat the Browns, funnily enough), having fallen victim to their murderer's row of early-season opponents.
They still have their less-impressive foes and five of their six divisional games waiting for them upon their return, where they hope to be replenished by Lamar Jackson's healed hamstring. He, along with the Ravens' easing schedule, has kept the fading playoff dream alive, but the majority of the AFC North catching another win would do them no favors.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!