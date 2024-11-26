Former Ravens WR Arrested for DUI
Former Baltimore Ravens receiver Demarcus Robinson found himself in some trouble with the law in Los Angeles over the weekend.
A current member of the Los Angeles Rams, Robinson was arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI after L.A.'s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Robinson was released by the California Highway Patrol the following morning. According to a press release via Clayton Holloway of NFL Network, Robinson's vehicle was clocked at going over 100 miles per hour and he showed "objective" signs of impairment.
Rams head coach Sean McVay commented on the incident for the first time when speaking to the media Tuesday. It's unclear if Robinson will be available to play when L.A. visits the New Orleans Saints in Week 13.
“I do believe that Demarcus has a good heart and never would have any ill intentions and clearly there was a decision that’s not in alignment with the things,” McVay said. “I know he was remorseful about that.”
Robinson is in his second season with the Rams after spending one year with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. He's had a productive season in L.A., posting 26 catches for 384 yards and a career-high six touchdowns while starting all 11 games.
During his only season in Baltimore, Robinson tallied 48 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns while starting five of 17 games. He also caught two passes for 49 yards and a score in the Ravens' 24-17 Wild Card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Playoffs.
Robinson played the first six seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl during the 2019 campaign. As a Chief, he finished with 42 starts in 97 games and 145 catches for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns. He played in two Super Bowls during his time with Kansas City.
