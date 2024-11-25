Eagles Use Strange Ravens Play Call
On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens head to SoFi Stadium for a highly-anticipated showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers, which features the Harbaugh brothers facing off for the first time in over a decade.
About 24 hours earlier at the same venue, the Philadelphia Eagles took it to the Los Angeles Rams in a 37-20 road victory. The Eagles have now won seven-straight games heading into next week's game at Baltimore, but it seems the Ravens are already on their mind in a way.
In the first quarter of Sunday night's game, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts yelled "Ronnie Stanley, Ronnie Stanley" while calling an audible, obviously named after the Ravens' star left tackle.
What exactly Hurts and the Eagles meant by that audible is anyone's guess. Most likely, they called a run to the left side that might've taken some inspiration from Baltimore's playbook. Those more cynical may believe that Hurts was trying to get left tackle Jordan Mailata to move up and avoid an illegal formation penalty, of which Stanley received several earlier this season in controversial fashion. Who knows, maybe the Eagles will explain it leading up to next week's game.
Stanley, 30, is enjoying a nice bounce-back campaign after multiple-injury plagued seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, he still hasn't allowed a single sack through 11 games. Penalties have definitely been a problem, and the Ravens' offensive line as a whole frankly, but aside from that, he's looked far more like himself than he has in years.
If Stanley was watching Sunday night's game, then there's no doubt he perked up when he heard his name called.
