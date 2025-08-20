Former Ravens WR Suspended by NFL
A former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver will miss the beginning of the 2025 NFL regular season.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told KNBR on Wednesday that receiver Demarcus Robinson has been suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
"You can always appeal it so we'll hope for the best on that, but (three weeks) is what we're planning for," Shanahan told KNBR.
Robinson, 30, signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Niners in March. However, the suspension means he will forfeit $284,166 of his 2025 salary, per Spotrac.
In November while he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams, Robinson was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Robinson was released by the California Highway Patrol the following morning. According to a press release via Clayton Holloway of NFL Network, Robinson's vehicle was clocked at going over 100 miles per hour and he showed "objective" signs of impairment.
Robinson's absence adds another absence to San Francisco's wide receiving corps. Along with trading star Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders earlier this offseason, the Niners are also hoping on a midseason return from Brandon Aiyuk, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 7 of last season after a breakout year in 2023.
Robinson spent the 2022 season with Baltimore after signing a one-year deal with the team. He proved to be a solid depth piece for Lamar Jackson, tallying tallied 48 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns while starting five of 17 games.
His best game as a Raven came in Week 11 of that season when he finished with nine catches (on nine targets) for 128 yards in a 13-3 win at home over the Carolina Panthers.
Robinson also caught two passes for 49 yards and a score in the Ravens' 24-17 Wild Card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Playoffs.
The former Florida Gator played the first six seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl during the 2019 campaign. With the Chiefs, he started 42 of 97 regular season games while posting 145 catches for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns. He played in two total Super Bowls during his time with Kansas City.
The Niners will begin the season at Lumen Field against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 7.
As for the Ravens, they will kick off their regular season on the same day in Orchard Park against the Buffalo Bills.
