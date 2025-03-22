Ravens' Ronnie Stanley Deal Named Biggest Free Agency Bargain
At points earlier this offseason, there were doubts as to whether or not star left tackle Ronnie Stanley would stay with the Baltimore Ravens. Not only did they manage to keep him home, however, they did so on a fantastic deal.
The Ravens re-signed Stanley to a three-year, $60 million just before he could hit the market. At $20 million per year, he's making significantly less than he could've in free agency, but he's more than OK with that to help his team continue to win.
After the first round or two of free agency, ESPN's Field Yates believes Stanley's deal to to be the biggest bargain of the offseason so far.
"He was the top tackle available in what was an average free agent class before an average draft class at the position," Yates wrote. "Baltimore retaining him on any reasonable terms was a major coup but doing so at $20 million annually is a substantial win. Stanley was healthy and terrific last season, maintaining the chance to be a career-long Raven with his new deal."
Fellow ESPN analyst Ben Solak also believes Stanley's deal to be the best overall thus far for similar reasons.
"Right before free agency, Baltimore kept one of the best possible free agents in the building when it re-signed Stanley to a three-year, $60 million extension -- far less than he would have made on the open market," Solak wrote. "The Ravens remain in a competing window given the MVP-caliber play of quarterback Lamar Jackson and could not let a franchise left tackle leave without a succession plan in place."
Stanley has struggled with injuries throughout his time in Baltimore, but managed to stay completely healthy in 2024. Not just that, but he played like one of the best offensive tackles in football, helping the Ravens' offense put up some historic numbers.
For the Ravens to keep him around on a bargain deal is a home-run move by general manager Eric DeCosta and co.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!