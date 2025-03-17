Ravens Scouting Report: Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens have positional needs at both guard and tackle, and that’s why Donovan Jackson has been consistently connected to No. 27 overall in NFL Mock Drafts.
Without question, Jackson is one of the top offensive line prospects in this year’s draft class. When it comes to those capable of playing inside and on the edge at a high level, he may very well be the best O-Line prospect available next month.
As a versatile and powerful interior offensive lineman, Jackson consistently impressed up front for the Buckeyes with his combination of size, athleticism, and technique before transitioning to tackle last year.
Standing at 6-foot-4 and tipping the scales at 320 pounds, he has the ideal frame for a guard. That size coupled with his mature skill set created his reputation as one of the top interior linemen in college football in recent years.
Jackson is a powerful player with a solid and well-built frame that allows him to anchor in both the run and pass game. That size-strength combination makes for an immediate asset in both short-yardage and goal-line situations. His lower-body strength allows him to generate a strong push at the point of attack in the running game, moving defenders off the ball with ease.
His natural power is also evident in his ability to keep defenders off balance, especially in one-on-one matchups against defensive tackles. Jackson often frustrated and dislodged defensive lineman with his club and punch.
One of Jackson’s most impressive qualities is his pass protection. His quick hands and solid technique allow him to consistently keep defenders from getting around him. This holds true at the tackle position, too, despite being 6-4.
He consistently maintains excellent balance in pass pro, staying low and using his hands to control the defender’s movements. Jackson is adept at staying in front of edge rushers and can keep pocket integrity for his quarterback, even when facing pressure. His footwork is smooth for his size, proving more than capable of mirroring defenders while maintaining a strong base.
Jackson may excel most as a run blocker, particularly in power-run schemes. His ability to generate movement at the line of scrimmage and create running lanes for ball carriers is simply impressive. He excels at both drive blocking and pulling, using his agility - again, that balance is key here - to get to the second level and block linebackers.
Make no mistake, Jackson is versatile enough to play both guard positions and has the potential to slide into a center role at the next level, creating extra value as a draft prospect. Of course, he was stellar at the tackle position when he slid to the blindside during his final season as a Buckeye.
Beyond his physical abilities, it’s said the national champion carries a strong work ethic and displayed leadership within Ohio State’s program. His experience in one of the top college football programs has built maturity and discipline, thriving under pressure. Jackson is known to be a vocal leader who has the ability to anchor a unit with his consistency across the board.
By and large, as a draft prospect, Jackson is a polished, well-rounded offensive lineman with a high ceiling in the NFL. His combination of size, strength, and technique make him an ideal candidate to be drafted in the early rounds. In this case, his position versatility increases his value a great deal. As a versatile, powerful, and reliable interior lineman, he has the tools to become a long-term starter and contribute immediately in the NFL.
This feels like a very safe pick at No. 27, should he still be available, and if the Ravens pull the trigger on selecting Jackson.
