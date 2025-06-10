Former Ravens WR Reacts to J.K. Dobbins Joining Broncos
Former Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins signed a deal with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, and one of his old teammates likes the move.
Former Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant reacted to the news on social media, saying that Denver got a "great pickup" by adding Dobbins to the backfield. Dobbins had a career-best season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 before inking a one-year, $2.75 million deal with their AFC West rival, per NFL on FOX insider Jordan Schultz.
Bryant and Dobbins were teammates briefly at the end of 2020 season together in Baltimore. The Ravens signed Bryant to the active roster in November of that season, which also happened to be Dobbins' rookie year with the team after they selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Despite some concerning injury history, Dobbins proved that he can be bring value to any backfield after a major-bounce back season with the Chargers in 2024. He finished with career-high marks in rush attempts (195) and rushing yards (905) along with tying his single-season career high of nine touchdowns. He also added 32 catches for 153 yards as a receiver.
Dobbins played in 24 regualr season games (10 starts) during his time in Baltimore. He missed all of the 2021 season due to a torn ACL suffered in the preseason before returning to play in eight games the following year. However, Dobbins then tore his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign before signing a one-year, $1.61 million deal with the Chargers before the 2024 season.
As for Bryant, he was drafted No. 24 overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent eight impressive seasons in Dallas before signing with the Ravens in 2020 after two years out of the NFL. He ended his Cowboys career as the franchise leader in all-time receiving touchdowns (73).
Bryant played in eight games (including playoffs) as a Raven, posting six catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns.
