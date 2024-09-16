Former Ravens QB Calls Out Team
The Baltimore Ravens have fallen to 0-2 for the first time since 2015 after collapsing in a 23-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III took to X (Twitter) following the conclusion of the game and called out Baltimore after the team blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.
"The Baltimore Ravens aren’t PLAYING LIKE A RAVEN. 3 for 11 on 3rd down, 11 penalties for 109 yards today and special teams not performing in the clutch," Griffin III tweeted. "That’s undisciplined. That’s not attention to detail. That’s not high level execution. THAT’S NOT RAVENS FOOTBALL."
A Ravens fan account responded to Griffin III's video claiming that coach John Harbaugh is to blame for the poor start to the season.
However, Griffin III thinks Harbaugh will get things straightened out.
"Harbaugh is the reason the expectation is so high," Griffin III wrote. "The reason this team has been a top one for so long. That’s why when the standard is being hit, it has to be called out. He will get them right."
Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley echoed some of Griffin III's "undisciplined" comments by saying that the team's mistakes were "self-inflicted."
"This just felt more self-inflicted," Stanley said, per the team website. "I felt like there were many, many opportunities for us to put the nail in the coffin and we just didn't end up doing that."
Griffin III, the former No. 2 overall pick in 2012 and Heisman Trophy winner at Baylor, played three seasons under Harbaugh in Baltimore, primarily as a backup to Lamar Jackson. He started two games with the Ravens and appeared in 14 regular-season contests while going 33 of 58 passing for 288 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. He added 32 carries for 139 yards on the ground.
