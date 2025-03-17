Former First-Round QB Named Perfect Fit for Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best quarterbacks in football in Lamar Jackson. But much like the Los Angeles Rams, they seem to be a haven for quarterbacks in need of a rehab stint.
While Sean McVay helped Baker Mayfield get back to being a starting-caliber quarterback, the Ravens have leaned into the mobile quarterbacks backing up Jackson, and they could do it once again.
According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, Trey Lance is a perfect fit for the Ravens regarding where he should play next.
"The best fits for Lance are teams that already employ dual-threat quarterbacks in their offenses—specifically, the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders," Knox writes. "The Philadelphia Eagles would also fit, but they just picked up a similar developmental quarterback in Dorian Thompson-Robinson. In Baltimore or Washington, Lance could sit and learn behind a quarterback with similar Physical tools. He could also be utilized occasionally in obvious running situations.
You don't want to take a QB like Jayden Daniels or Lamar Jackson off the field often, but there would be little downside to having them take fewer hits over the course of a season."
We've seen the Ravens sign quarterbacks like Lance before. Robert Griffin III was Jackson's backup for three seasons. The likes of Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown, both of which are mobile quarterbacks, have spent time with Baltimore behind Jackson, as has Trace McSorley.
Lance is going to Baltimore to learn an offense that fits his skillset and showcase that athleticism he possesses in the preseason, which could lead to bigger things for him should a team be in need of a quarterback.
