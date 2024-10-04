Insider Shuts Down Davante Adams, Ravens Excitement
Baltimore Ravens fans were beginning to get excited thinking that Davante Adams could be coming to town. A rather cryptic Edgar Allen Poe post on the wide receiver's social media only further fueled the speculation.
However, the Ravens faithful should temper their expectations. At least for now.
Josina Anderson of ESPN has shut down the rumors of trade talks between the Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders for Adams.
"I'm told there's 'nothing going on' with the #Ravens and #Raiders WR Davante Adams at this time, per source," Anderson posted on X. "Yesterday I was also told there was nothing to report on this front."
Adams recently requested a trade from the Raiders, which has resulted in fan bases of every receiver-needy team anticipating a deal.
That includes Baltimore fans, who have been watching Lamar Jackson throw to Zay Flowers and not a whole lot else in the receiving corps.
There is no question that Adams would be a terrific fit for the Ravens. They need a true No. 1 receiver, after all. But Baltimore has recently shied away from adding star pass-catchers. The Ravens did sign Odell Beckham Jr. last year, but Beckham was in the twilight of his careeer at the time.
But at some point, Baltimore needs to make a move to address the problem.
It became abundantly clear in last year's AFC Championship game that the Ravens needed weapons. They didn't do a whole lot to rectify the issue during the offseason, only selecting Devontez Walker in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.
Keep in mind: Las Vegas has until Nov. 5 to move Adams, and that's if the Raiders even trade him at all. He is under contract through 2026, so they don't have to be in any rush.
The good news is that there is still time for Baltimore to get involved.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!