Jaguars Cut Former Ravens WR
Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay is back on the open market following just one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Per reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars released the two-time Pro Bowl return man in a cost-cutting move that cleared some cap space for Jacksonville. Duvernay spent four season with the Ravens before signing a two-year, $8.5 million deal with the Jaguars in free agency last offseason.
Duvernay's release was just one of a multiple moves the Jaguars made Thursday, which included trading wide receiver Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans, parting ways with tight end Evan Engram and cutting cornerback Ronald Darby. The Jaguars are in clear rebuild mode and are looking to turn things around in the first season under head coach Liam Coen.
Duvernay played in 13 games and made one start for the Jaguars this past season, finishing with just 11 catches for 79 yards. He operated as Jacksonville's primary return man, leading the team in return yardage for punts and kickoffs.
The Ravens selected Duvernay in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas and signed him to a four-year, $4.57 million deal. As a rookie, he flashed his ability as a return man before bursting onto the scene during his second season with a Pro Bowl nod a First-Team All-Pro selection as a returner. He finished 2021 with a league-leading 13.8 yards per kickoff return.
Duvernay also proved to be a solid depth option on offense. He finished his Ravens career with 94 catches for 898 yards and five touchdowns along with 27 carries for 219 yards and one more score.
As a returner with Baltimore, he had 69 punt returns for 886 yards and 73 kickoff returns for 1,811 yards and two touchdowns.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!