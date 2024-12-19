Ravens Named Landing Spot for Titans QB
The Baltimore Ravens could use a better backup quarterback option behind Lamar Jackson. If something were to happen to the MVP contender, the Ravens would be in a horrible situation.
Right now, Baltimore has Josh Johnson as its primary backup quarterback. That simply would not cut it.
With that in mind, the Ravens have been named a potential trade suitor for a struggling, yet intriguing quarterback during the upcoming NFL offseason.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports has suggested that Baltimore could make sense as a trade partner with the Tennessee Titans for Will Levis.
Of course, Levis has been benched by the Titans ahead of this week's game. His future with the team is very cloudy and there is a real chance that they could be open to moving on from him.
If that is the case, it would not hurt for the Ravens to check in. Levis may have struggled this season, but he has also shown flashes of big-time potential. With the right team, his luck could change.
Through his first 20 career games, Levis has completed 61.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,724 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He has also picked up 232 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Clearly, those numbers aren't ideal, but they're not horrible either.
From an arm talent perspective, Levis has shown off a lot of arm strength. His decision-making, however, has been questionable at best.
At 25 years old, there is still plenty of time for Levis to develop into an NFL starter. Playing for a struggling organization like Tennessee has not helped either. Simply looking at the Malik Willis situation is a testament to how a quarterback leaving the Titans can turn a career around.
All of that being said, this kind of move does not seem very likely. Levis will likely end up staying where he's at and competing for the job in 2025.
Despite that being the likely outcome, if Tennesse does place Levis on the trade block, Baltimore actually could make sense as a potential fit.
