Two Teams Could Add Former Ravens WR Diontae Johnson
To say that the Diontae Johnson experiment with the Baltimore Ravens did not go as planned would be an understatement. Johnson completely ruined his reputation with how he handled things after being traded to the Ravens.
Johnson refused to enter games and was a horrible teammate. That led to Baltimore waiving him on Friday.
Moving on from the toxic situation is a breath of fresh air for the Ravens and their fans. Doing so before the playoffs is a major bonus so that he does not cause a distraction.
It seems likely that Johnson will pass through waivers without being claimed. Assuming that happens, he will become a free agent and will have a chance to sign with whoever he would like to play for.
With that being said, the question would become, who would want to sign a player who was refusing to play in games for a Super Bowl contender?
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports has suggested two teams who could have interest in Johnson. He thinks that the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers could be potential landing spots.
Granted, this is just an opinion, but the two teams could make sense as a potential destination.
Both the Chiefs and Chargers appear to be destined for the playoffs. However, they both have no-nonsense head coaches who may not want to deal with Johnson.
Should either one pick him up, he would be playing with an elite quarterback. Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL and Justin Herbert is one of the most talented.
While there is a chance that Johnson could land with a new team before the playoffs, the most likely scenario is that he heads into the offseason as a free agent. He will have an uphill battle ahead of him to fix his reputation after the stunt that he pulled in Baltimore.
There is a chance that Johnson could find a new team to give him a chance, but his lack of interest in playing football begs the question of whether or not he will even be looking to sign with a team.
Expect to hear rumors and reports about Johnson over the next few days. It will be interesting to see what his future has in store after his brutal tenure with the Ravens.
