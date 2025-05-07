John Harbaugh Impressed by Ravens Undrafted QB
The Baltimore Ravens won't be looking for a new franchise quarterback anytime soon but that's not stopping head coach John Harbaugh from being impressed by what he saw at the position during rookie minicamp.
Harbaugh told reporters that former Virginia Tech quarterback Colin Schlee caught his eye during throwing drills. At 6-3, 225 pounds, the local Baltimore area product impressed with his size and arm.
"What an arm," Harbaugh said, per the Ravens team website. "He was throwing some bee-bees out there, especially on the out-breaking routes on the sideline. I didn't realize how big he was. Great-looking athlete."
According to Virginia Tech's X account, Washington Commanders signed Schlee to an undrafted free agent deal following the 2025 NFL Draft but it's clear he's exploring all possible options in hopes of potentially landing a spot on a practice squad.
Schlee began his college career in 2020 at Kent State, where he played for three seasons. In his final year with the Golden Flashes, Schlee had a career-best season, completing 157 of 266 passes for 2,109 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also added four scores on the ground. All of his passing marks were top 10 for a single season in Kent State history.
Schlee then headed to the west coast to join the UCLA Bruins in 2023 but spent just one seasons in Los Angeles before moving back east to join Virginia Tech. In his only year with the Hokies, he made three starts in 10 appearances, completing 28 of 55 passes for 414 yards, three touchdowns and one pick along with two rushing touchdowns.
Overall, Schlee finished his collegiate career 233 of 404 passing for 3,040 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He showed off his dual-threat potential with 13 rushing career touchdowns.
