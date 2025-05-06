Ravens Face Criticism For Handling of Justin Tucker Release
The Baltimore Ravens made headlines by doing what everyone deemed more of an inevitability than anything.
The Ravens released star kicker Justin Tucker amidst several allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple massage therapists in the Baltimore area. Tucker is statistically the most accurate kicker in NFL history and was the last remaining player from the team's Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers. After the release, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta released a statement.
“Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances. Considering our current roster, we have the tough decision to release Justin Tucker. Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resistance, and extraordinary talent made him one of the league’s best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin’s many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives.”
Almost immediately, the Ravens and DeCosta faced backlash for the language used in the statement, considering the allegations Tucker is facing. ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes was one of those who was especially critical.
"Was this tone necessary?" Kimes asked in a post on X.
Patrick Daugherty added that the language used in the statement is "baffling."
"Even by NFL standards, it is completely baffling they are trying to straight-face that this is just about football," Daugherty said.
It's hard to argue with anyone who pushes back at the Ravens for their seemingly unflappable mindset to label the release of Tucker strictly as a "football move," all things considered. The Ravens have done themselves no favors in the PR department with the handling of Tucker, and the criticism coming their way is warranted.
