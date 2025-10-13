John Harbaugh Gets Real About Ravens Coaching Staff
Anytime there is a team that struggles out of the gates of the regular season, the number one thing fans think about is who to blame on the coaching staff for the struggles. Baltimore Ravens fans are having some of those same thoughts as the team has now started 1-5 on the season and is coming off a rough 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 6. While they were much more competitive in the contest than they were in the Houston Texans' Week 5 game, both sides of the ball have struggled for the Baltimore team.
In Week 5, it was all about the defense as they surrendered 44 points from C.J. Stroud and the Texans offense. Even the offense was not in great shape as well with some of the struggles of running the football and backup quarterback Cooper Rush throwing three interceptions.
Against the Rams, it was a bit of a different story in some sense. The rushing attack of Baltimore was much better at 179 yards, including 122 from Derrick Henry, his first 100-yard game since Week 1. Rush struggled much worse with a QB rating of 44.2, being benched in favor of Tyler Huntley.
Baltimore's defense was great, allowing less than 300 yards, with the points coming off of bad field positions set up by the offense. The unit got two sacks and four tackles for loss on the Rams.
After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked by the media if he would be considering making any coaching staff changes during the bye week. That thought never seemed to cross Harbaugh's mind.
“I don’t think there’s any obvious move to be made that would make us better," Harbaugh said.
The number one candidate for the Ravens to fire would be defensive coordinator Zach Orr. Baltimore's defense is ranked 31st in yards per game allowed at 408.8, 31st in passing yards allowed per game at 262.8, 29th in rushing yards allowed per game at 146.4, and dead last in points allowed per game at 35.4.
Fans should be encouraged by the Ravens' defense's performance against the Rams, as they slowed down a good offense. That might have been enough to give Orr a chance of being able to recover the rest of the season.
Ravens offense coordinator Todd Monken gets a pass since he hasn't had Lamar Jackson in the lineup the last two games, but is expected to be back after the bye week. The only concern besides Rush was the running game, but Henry's 100-yard game against the Rams should help silence those concerns.
After the bye week, the Ravens will face the Chicago Bears in the hopes of fixing their 1-5 record and slowly work towards getting back in the win column.
