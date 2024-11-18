Justin Tucker Addresses Struggles After Ravens Loss
It's tough to watch the decline of a once-great player in real time, like what seems to be happening with Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.
Throughout his career, Tucker has established himself as arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history. This season, though, he's been anything but, making a career-low 76.2 percent of his field goals and missing a rare extra point.
Unfortunately, Tucker's struggles continued in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and were even more prevalent than before. In the first quarter alone, he missed field goals from 47 and 50 yards out, both wide left. It also didn't help that Tucker's counterpart in Chris Boswell went a perfect six-for-six on his field goal attempts, scoring all 18 of Pittsburgh's points.
Reminder: the Ravens lost this game by two points, so even one of those kicks going through would drastically change the outcome.
Tucker did make a 54-yard field goal later on for a little bit of a confidence-booster, but it wasn't enough to save the day. Despite that, he maintained a confident exterior after the game.
"Part of the challenge that every player, every coach, every team faces, is remaining confident," Tucker said. "The way that I know we remain confident, which I'm still confident that I'm going to go out there and nail every single kick, part of the reason we stay confident is by continuing to work and trust the process. And I know I might sound like a broken record, but it's a part of what brings us success, is trusting the process and taking one kick at a time."
When Tucker was at his peak, the Ravens could send him out pretty much anywhere on their opponents' side of the field and feel good about him making it. That's simply not the case right now, and it's costing them dearly.
At the end of the day, though, there's not much else they can do except pick themselves up and continue to move forward.
