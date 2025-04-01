Lamar Jackson, Ravens QBs Give Team Confidence
The Baltimore Ravens have a massive advantage over other teams in the NFL thanks to their elite quarterback room.
The Ravens are led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has a pair of Most Valuable Player awards, and nearly won a third this past season. Having Jackson in the fold prompted Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton to give the Ravens a "1" on the quarterback panic meter, which is the lowest rating possible.
"In 2024, Jackson had his most productive passing season, throwing for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has helped the two-time MVP reach a new level of production and efficiency."
"Jackson's passing numbers marked career highs, with his lowest interception rate (0.8). He also led the league in passer rating (119.6) and QBR (77.3)."
"The Baltimore Ravens have struggled against AFC juggernauts in the playoffs, but Jackson has led them to the postseason in six out of seven campaigns. After missing 10 games between 2021 and 2022, he's been mostly healthy and playing at his best."
"The Ravens signed Rush for veteran insurance. He's fared well as a spot starter with the Dallas Cowboys, throwing for 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a 60.7 percent completion rate in 38 games (14 starts)."
Jackson will be the Ravens quarterback for the foreseeable future, and an extension could be in the cards for him sometime very soon.
The team added Rush and brought back last year's sixth-round pick Devin Leary from their practice squad to a futures deal, giving him a chance to compete for the third-string role on the Ravens if they choose to keep another backup.
Overall, the Ravens' lack of concern at quarterback allows them to focus more on other positions, thus creating a more complete team.
