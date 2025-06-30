New Suitor Emerges for Ravens' Star TE
The questions surrounding Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' future have mostly died down over the past few weeks, but even though they're less prominent, they're definitely still there.
Andrews, who turns 30 in September, is entering the final year of his four-year, $56 million contract he signed back in 2021. Due to his age, contract demands and the fact that Baltimore has a younger tight end in Isaiah Likely waiting in the wings, many have speculated that the Ravens could look to trade Andrews this offseason, even though they've suggested that won't be the case.
However, the NFL's latest blockbuster trade may have brought a new suitor to the table.
On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, with the two teams also swapping mid-round picks. Most of the attention is rightfully on the two defensive backs, but the loss of Smith looms large for Miami, which now basically doesn't have a starting tight end on its roster.
The Dolphins have reportedly inquired about tight ends around the league, and CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani believes Andrews could be a fit for them.
"The NFL world's last memory of Andrews is him dropping the potential game-tying two-point conversation against the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs, but the 29-year-old still caught 55 passes for 673 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns in 2024," Dajani wrote. "He could be a reliable target for Tua Tagovailoa, and a red zone weapon as well."
"A key issue when it comes to a potential Andrews trade is money, as his AAV of $14 million ranks No. 5 among all tight ends. However, the Dolphins may have some extra room since they just got Pittsburgh to take on $26.6 million of Ramsey's contract."
Miami could definitely use Andrews' services in light of this trade, but again, any trade hinges on Baltimore wanting to deal him in the first place. So far, the Ravens have given no indication that they plan to move on from the three-time Pro Bowler, and it seems unlikely they'll change their minds this late in the offseason.
"Well, I would never say if I entertained any trade offers at this point," general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters during the NFL Draft. "I would really expect Mark to be on this team. [He's a] great player; I love him. [He's a] competitive, tough, playmaker. I would expect him to be on the team."
