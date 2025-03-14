NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Baltimore Ravens in First Round
Since the last NFL Mock Draft Roundup for the Baltimore Ravens, rosters have been shaken up league-wide through the annual free agency frenzy.
The most notable news around the Ravens has been former All-Pro tackle Ronnie Stanley re-signing (3 years, $60M), and the addition of receiver DeAndre Hopkins through a one-year deal ($6M).
Perhaps Baltimore’s most significant subtractions were guard Patrick Mekari (Jaguars) and linebacker Malik Harrison (Steelers).
With those moves in mind, let’s break down how the Ravens are predicted to spend the 27th pick, according to six recent NFL Mock Drafts.
S MALAKI STARKS (Georgia)
Just imagine….The back end of the Baltimore defense manned by two former five-star recruits out of Georgia, a state that churned out phenomenal defensive backs picked early in recent drafts, like Nate Wiggins, Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard, and Brian Branch.
With Malaki Starks next to Kyle Hamilton, the Peach State pair could develop into one of the best safety tandems in the NFL. Starks hit the ground running with the Bulldogs, a three-year starter in as many seasons, notching 127 solo tackles, 197 total tackles, six tackles for loss, six interceptions, and 17 pass breakups.
Starks is vicious in attacking the ball in the air, and that scrappy nature is evident in run support, too. He can come downhill and knock you into next week as a strong safety while 6-foot-4 Hamilton roams from the free safety role. It’s an ideal duo, no doubt.
OT AIREONTAE ERSERY (Minnesota)
With Ronnie Stanley returning and Josh Jones off to Seattle, it’s a big year for young tackle Roger Rosengarten. Yet Baltimore needs to bolster its tackle position while Patrick Mekari’s departure for Jacksonville leaves a big hole at the guard position.
It’s why Aireontae Ersery makes sense for Baltimore, a massive 6-foot-6, 330-pounder with pro potential at both tackle and guard. That position flexibility is key here as the Ravens need to reconfigure the entire two-deep up front offensively.
OL DONOVAN JACKSON (Ohio State)
Donovan Jackson was known as one of college football’s best guards before he was forced to slide from left guard to left tackle.
From that point forward, Jackson performed like a first-rounder on the edge, keeping Will Howard upright despite his rushed realignment.
Given the specific needs, if Jackson is available at No. 27, he would be a perfect fit in Baltimore.
OT JOSH CONERLY JR (Oregon)
Josh Conerly Jr. has excellent feet as a high-quality pass protector. The Oregon Duck handles speed rush with the best of ‘em, owning good length for a 6-foot-4 athlete at 315 pounds.
Conerly Jr. may be known best as a tackle, but many believe he could be equally impactful inside at guard at the pro level.
Either way, Baltimore needs to bolster both position groups, and that’s why Conerly Jr. makes sense the same way Ersery and Jackson fit the bill.
IOL TYLER BOOKER (Alabama)
Unlike Ersery, Jackson, and Conerly Jr. - linemen who finished their college careers at tackle but have plenty of guard flexibility - Tyler Booker is a road-grader of a guard, specifically, at 6-foot-5, 321 pounds.
Again, the Ravens need to replace Patrick Mehari. And Booker is one of the best pure guards available in this year’s NFL Draft.
The big guy out of Bama is another option that meets the criteria in Baltimore.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!