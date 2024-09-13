NFLPA Defends Ravens LB
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy suffered a fractured orbital bone in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but even with an injury that painful, it's not the main source of his current predicament.
Earlier this week, Van Noy called out the Chiefs' training staff for the "unprofessional" handling of his injury. He specifically took issue with how long it took to address the injury, and referenced how the Chiefs' training staff received an F grade on this year's NFLPA report card.
"I was disappointed in the way the training staff of the Chiefs handled the situation," Van Noy said. "You get hurt — especially something that could be serious like mine was — you're supposed to rely on the team's training staff or their doctors.
"And I was supposed to see a ophthalmologist, which is somebody who checks out — performs eye surgery. They took an entire quarter to get down to talk to me in the locker room, which to me is unacceptable."
It didn't take long for Van Noy's complaint to reach the NFLPA. Executive director Lloyd Howell visited the Ravens on Thursday, and made it clear that he heard Van Noy's grievance loud and clear.
"I think this was an unfortunate situation where that did not occur," Howell said, per ESPN. "Thank God for Kyle's situation [that] it wasn't worse. But here we are with the first game of the season; we got many more games to play. We just can't have that."
Howell added that the NFLPA has already completed its investigation. However, the NFL responded with a stern statement of its own.
“It’s disappointing the NFLPA would publicize unsupported conclusions without attempting to understand the facts," the NFL's Brian McCarthy said, per Mark Maske of The Washington Post. "We have reviewed the case with the Chiefs’ and Ravens’ medical staffs and are comfortable he received appropriate care.”
The Chiefs have declined to comment on Van Noy's complaint.
Van Noy, who had a career-high nine sacks in 14 games with the Ravens last year, has not practiced since the injury. It's unclear exactly how much time he will miss.
