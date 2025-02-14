Perfect OT Prospect Could Fall Into Ravens Lap
Once again, the Baltimore Ravens head into the offseason with serious questions regarding the offensive line.
Last offseason, the Ravens lost three starters up front but managed to replace them without too many issues. This year, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and left guard Patrick Mekari are both set to hit free agency in a few weeks, and the former would be especially difficult to replace. Stanley, 30, has been the Ravens' franchise left tackle for the better part of nine years now, but with his resurgence this season, he may have priced himself out of Baltimore.
If Stanley does indeed leave, the Ravens will need to find a suitable blindside blocker in short order. It would be tough, but not impossible.
In a recent mock draft by NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund, the Ravens somehow manage to land Texas star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. at No. 27 overall.
"Banks has a ton of experience (42 college starts) and forecasts to fit best in a system that values his athleticism," Frelund wrote. "Some have the Texas product as the top tackle in the 2025 class. But my models say the landing spot will be critical when it comes to Banks realizing his potential at the next level."
Frankly, Banks, a unanimous All-American in 2024, falling this far seems next to impossible. The vast majority of mock drafts have him going in the top 15, if not top 10, so to even find one where he's nearly 20 spots lower than normal is quite unexpected.
If it were to somehow happen, though, the Ravens would be getting an extremely talented blocker right out of the gate. Banks has anchored the Longhorns' offensive line throughout his three-year collegiate career, and in 15 games this season, he earned an 89.8 pass block grade, an 81 run block grade and a 1.8 percent pressure rate. His numerous awards this year show he's one of the best linemen in the class without question.
Again, there's almost no chance Banks makes it to No. 27, but if he does, general manager Eric DeCosta and co. would likely be cheering the war room.
