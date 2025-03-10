Ravens Lose Free Agent Target to Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with a veteran cornerback that had previous interest in signing with the Baltimore Ravens last offseason.
Per reports from NFL on FOX insider Jordan Schultz, the Steelers are signing Philadelphia Eagles free agent cornerback Darius Slay to a deal. He admitted last offseason that he nearly signed with the Ravens before deciding to return to Philadelphia.
Set to hit free agency this offseason, Baltimore had a potential chance to re-visit these talks but that door is now closed. Slay's decision to return to the Eagles paid off with a Super Bowl. Now, he'll join a Steelers that's looking to climb out of No Man's Land.
Slay said last offseason on the “Pulp Fiction”podcast that he nearly signed with the Ravens before being convinced to stay in Philly by Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro, who was famously involved in the sideline scuffle with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw during the 2023 season.
"Dom is the reason I came back to Philly," Slay said on the podcast, per the team website. "I almost was for sure a Baltimore Raven. I really committed to the Ravens and was gonna go. Then Dom called me and said, 'Slay, I want you here.' And I'm like, 'You know what, Dom? You calling me, I'm coming back.'"
The Eagles already lost free agent cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who is set to sign with the Minnesota Vikings. Additionally, Philadelphia defensive tackle Milton Williams agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the New England Patriots.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!