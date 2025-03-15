Potential Ravens Draft Pick Malaki Starks Shines at Pro Day
Among the Baltimore Ravens roster needs is the safety position.
In multiple NFL Mock Drafts prior to and during the wave of free agency activity, Georgia safety Malaki Starks has been a projected first-round draft selection of the Ravens at No. 27 overall.
Starks is a former five-star recruit out of Jefferson, Georgia, and a three-year starter for the Bulldogs in as many years at the collegiate level. He recorded 197 total tackles, six tackles for loss, six interceptions, and 17 pass breakups.
His accolades are impressive. Starks won a national championship and was tabbed a Freshman All-American in 2022. He was named a Consensus All-American in 2023, a First Team All-American in 2024, and he was a First Team All-SEC selection over the last two years.
At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Starks clocked a solid 4.50-sec. 40-yard dash, he recorded a 33-inch vertical, a 7.26-sec. three-cone drill, and a 4.45-sec. 20-yard shuttle drill.
This week, Starks continued his NFL Draft audition through a stellar showing at Georgia’s Pro Day.
Below: Commentary during the Pro Day from an X post via Graham Coffey at Dawgs Central.
“Atlanta Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich after watching Malaki Starks track and catch this ball… ‘Goodness gracious. That’s different. That might be the safest pick in the draft.”
In a video segment on X via Taylor Bisciotti of the NFL Network, she sat with Starks for a brief interview during the Pro Day event.
“The consistent theme that I kept on hearing from all the scouts was that they were just blown away by your versatility,” Bisciotti said. “You can do it all. Safety, nickel. But where do you think that you will play the best?”
“Um….I don’t think I have a specific spot,” Starks said following a short pause. “And I think that speaks to a lot of my versatility. I think I’m very well at deep safety. I think I can come down and play star, and I think I can come down and play in the box as well. That just goes back to the history that I had here, and just the guys that came before me and the guys that I learned under, and just the kind of guys I was able to learn from.”
Among the defensive backs on the roster during Starks’ freshman season were Kelee Ringo, a Super Bowl champion and former fourth-round pick with the Eagles, Chris Smith II, a Las Vegas Raider, and Javon Bullard who was selected in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.
Certainly, those were quality examples for Starks to apprentice under.
“Were you trying to show off that versatility when you caught that ball and then hurdled over the rope? You had everyone chanting,” Biscotti asked (referring to the play shown in the clip below).
“(Laughs) Not really. I was just trying not to faceplant. So, it just kind of happened. It was pretty cool,” Starks replied. “I dropped the ball before so I had to catch that one.”
As for Baltimore being a potential landing spot for Starks, he was asked in a YouTube segment from NBC’s 11Alive what will happen if he’s drafted to an NFL team located in cold weather.
“I’m (going to) buy a jacket and go play in the snow I guess (laughs),” Starks said.
Should the Ravens select Starks, it would give the Baltimore defense a pair of very promising youngsters in the back end, both rooted in Georgia where they became five-star college prospects pursued from coast to coast.
