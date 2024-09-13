Ravens Rookie Out vs. Raiders After Car Accident
Baltimore Ravens rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins will miss Sunday's home game against the Las Vegas Raiders after being in a car accident, head coach John Harbaugh told the media Friday.
"Nate was in a car accident a couple days ago," Harbaugh said. "They're kind of working through it. Looks like he's not gonna be able to make it to the game, so he'll be out for this game with that. He's fine, he's healthy, but he's just not going to be able to play."
Wiggins, a first-round pick, popped up suddenly on the injury report Thursday with a neck injury and was listed as a "DNP" for the practice session. It's unclear if that injury was a result of the car accident or not, though he wasn't listed with any designation on the Wednesday report.
Either way, he'll have a chance to rest up over the next week before the Ravens visit the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Wiggins' timetable is unclear as of now, but the trip to Arlington will represent his next opportunity to take the field.
In his NFL debut against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wiggins finished with two total tackles (one solo) in the 27-20 loss to the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
Elsewhere on Thursday's injury report, outside linebacker Adisa Isaac was limited for a second straight practice with a hamstring injury while linebacker Roquan Smith received a full session after being limited on Wednesday with a shoulder injury.
Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy was out for the second staight day with the eye injury he suffered against the Chiefs.
"We'll see how he feels (Saturday)," Harbaugh said Friday when speaking to the media.
The Ravens and Raiders will kick off from M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!