Ray Lewis, Torrey Smith React to Ravens Star's Death
Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and return specialist Jacoby Jones passed away on Sunday. He was 40 years old. With his death has come an outpouring of emotion and support from the NFL world.
Among the many who have reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter, was Jones' teammate and receiving counterpart, Torrey Smith, alongside Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis.
Smith wrote shared photos of the two together and wrote:
"My brother! I thank God for the memories and your impact on this world. You were 1 of 1! Your play on the field and jokes will live on forever! We have Momma Jones [and] Lil Coby's back for life! This one hurt me man! We are going to miss you! Love you bro!"
Lewis wrote:
"My brother, you will truly be missed. They can't take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community a [Raven] for life. Love ya JJ"
Smith and Jones played together from 2012 to 2014. Jones and Lewis played together for on season in 2012.
The Ravens released a statement following Jones' passing:
"We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones. Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day. Jacoby will long be remembered not just for his success on the football field, but for the lasting personal connections he made with countless people in the Ravens organization, Baltimore community and every area he called home. We share our deepest condolences with Jacoby's family as we all begin to process this devastating loss."
Jones' time as a Raven will be remembered for his contributions to the Super Bowl run in 2012. He owns the record for the longest return in Super Bowl and playoff history. He returned a kick 108 yards for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLVII against the San Fransisco 49ers. Jones also caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from eventual Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, which made the score 21-3.
The Ravens would hold off a 49ers comeback to win 34-31. Jones' 290 total yards are the most in a single Super Bowl.
Jones had a big play in the divisional game against Denver, having a 70 yard touchdown reception with just 35 seconds left to tie the game. The Ravens, of course, would win it in overtime.
Jones played with four teams across nine seasons, earning first-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection in 2012, his first season with Baltimore.
