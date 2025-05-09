Report: Cowboys Attempted Trade for Ravens WR
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly looked elsewhere in the AFC North before landing a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire wide receiver George Pickens.
Per reports from NFL on FOX insider Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys "looked" into trading for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman.
"Sources: During their pursuit of a receiver, the Cowboys also looked into a trade for Ravens WR Rashod Bateman," Schultz wrote on X. "Those talks didn’t go far, and Dallas ultimately struck a post-draft deal with the Steelers for George Pickens."
Dallas had been looking to acquire a WR2 behind CeeDee Lamb, with Bateman being a potential option after a career-best year in 2024. Instead, the Cowboys landed Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.
Bateman set career-high marks in receiving yards (756) and receiving touchdowns (nine) on 45 catches during the 2024 season. He only had four touchdowns combined in his first three seasons with Baltimore, but showed a real nose for the end zone this past year.
He played a key role for the Ravens' offense in the playoffs as Zay Flowers dealt with a knee injury. In both playoff games, Bateman caught a touchdown. Against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, he finished with four catches for 66 yards and a score.
The Ravens will now maintain a receiving corps that's led by Flowers and Bateman along with the newly-acquired DeAndre Hopkins, who signed with Baltimore this offseason after being traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely also figure to be among the primary targets for Lamar Jackson.
Baltimore will find out its complete 2025 slate when the NFL regular season schedule is released on May 14.
