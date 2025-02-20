49ers Urged to Trade For Ravens Star
The Baltimore Ravens could be receiving calls to trade veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey this offseason.
Humphrey, 28, recorded 67 tackles for the Ravens this season while grabbing a career-high six interceptions. With a great year behind him, his value is higher than normal, and considering the Ravens have a rookie cornerback in Nate Wiggins, it could be time for Baltimore to move on.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport suggests that the San Francisco 49ers should make a trade with the Ravens for Marlon Humphrey.
"The 2024 season was a nightmare for the San Francisco 49ers. The team was ravaged by injuries and went from NFC champions to out of the playoffs altogether," Davenport writes. "However, this remains a talented roster. The Niners could be equipped for a quick turnaround, provided the team doesn't spring any new leaks."
"With both safety Talanoa Hufanga and cornerback Charvarius Ward set to hit free agency, the secondary has the potential to be a weak spot. The acquisition of All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey could turn that weakness into a strength," Davenport continues.
Trading Humphrey could be a mistake, but if the Ravens want to make improvements elsewhere on the roster, or if they want to retain offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, it could be justified to make a deal.
If a trade is made, it won't be easy for the Ravens to move on from Humphrey. He has led the secondary ever since he was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he could very well continue to do that for a few more years. However, the Ravens have to look at things year-by-year, and a deal now could net a really nice draft pick or two and save money that could enhance the roster elsewhere.
