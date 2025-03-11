Seahawks Sign Versatile Ravens Lineman
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Josh Jones is expected to sign a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Jones, 27, dressed for all 17 games as a backup in his lone season in Baltimore, filling in anywhere he was needed. The former Houston standout logged 46 offensive snaps on the season, with most of them coming in blowout victories over the New York Giants in Week 15 and Houston Texans in Week 17. He also saw a few special teams snaps each game, mostly on the field goal unit.
A 2020 third-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals, Jones has started 24 regular-season games and appeared in 76 over his five-year career. He started 21 games with the Cardinals from 2021-22 and three with the Texans in 2023.
In college, Jones had a strong career at Houston, even earning second-team All-AAC honors in 2019.
Jones is the second offensive lineman to leave Baltimore on the opening day of free agency after Patrick Mekari, who signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mekari, 27, started all 17 games for the Ravens this season, predominantly at left guard.
After re-signing star left tackle Ronnie Stanley on Saturday, though, the Ravens are probably pretty content with the state of their offensive line.
