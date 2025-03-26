Seahawks Sign Former Ravens WR
The Seattle Seahawks have made some major changes to their wide receiving corps this offseason and are doing so again, though this time it's with the addition of a former Baltimore Ravens receiver.
Seattle announced that the team has signed former Ravens receiver Steven Sims to a deal. Per reports from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Seahawks hosted Sims for a visit Tuesday, and it clearly didn't take long for the two sides to agree on contract terms. Sims played in two games for the Ravens this season after starting off the 2024 campaign with the Houston Texans.
Sims will now join a Seahawks receiving room that released longtime franchise veteran Tyler Lockett before trading DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke out this past season and will now lead Seattle's pass-catching corps in 2025.
The Ravens claimed Sims off of waivers on Dec. 23 this past season after he was released by the Texans.
Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Washington in 2019, Sims played two seasons in Landover, MD. before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. He has played in 53 career regular-season games (six starts) while tallying 78 catches for 704 yards and five touchdowns.
