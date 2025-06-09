Should Ravens Sign Former Packers' Pro Bowl CB?
The Baltimore Ravens have yet to make one of their traditional late free agency signings this year, but if/when they do, a potentially ideal target is now available.
On Monday, the Green Bay Packers released two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander after seven seasons with the team. The Packers were reportedly looking to trade Alexander earlier this offseason, but after failing to find a willing taker - and him reportedly declining a restructured deal to stay in Green Bay at a pay reduction, the two sides will now get a clean break.
When healthy, Alexander, 28, is still one of the league's better corners. He has 70 pass breakups and 12 interceptions in his career, and has allowed a passer rating of less than 90 in five of seven seasons. He was also a second-team All-Pro in both 2020 and 2022.
That's the problem, though, "when healthy." The former first-round pick has played just seven games in each of the past two seasons, dealing with injuries to his groin, back, shoulder and knee. Packers general manager Mark Murphy even said Monday that the decision to move on from Alexander came down to his lack of availability.
"Well, first of all, he's been a great player for us," Murphy said, per NFL.com. "Obviously, elite talent and you know unfortunately just injured a lot. It's kind of unfortunate that's a big part of the game."
Despite that, Alexander could still be a fit for the Ravens. They were one of the teams commonly linked to him earlier this offseason, and now they wouldn't even have to take on his massive cap hit.
Baltimore currently has Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins and free agent pickup Chidobe Awuzie as starting corners, though the former is primarily a slot corner now. They don't have much depth at the position, though, as Jalyn Armour-Davis, T.J. Tampa and others are still inexperienced. Adding Alexander would help shore up the depth and give them another starting-caliber player if healthy.
For the right price, Alexander could be a great addition late in the offseason.
