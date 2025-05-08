Ravens CB Listed Among Second-Year Breakout Candidates
The Baltimore Ravens fielded one of the best and stingiest pass defenses in the league in the second half of the 2024 season and into the playoff after having its absolute worst through the first 10 weeks.
While the transition of two-time Pro Bowler Kyle Hamilton into a traditional safety role and the insertion of Ar'Darius Washington into the starting lineup next to received a lot of the credit for their incredible turnaround in the backend, they weren't the only ones who stepped up and played at a high level during that crucial stretch.
After dealing with a concussion and growing pains while getting acclimated to the NFL level in terms of what defenders can and can't get away with in coverage compared to college, 2024 first-round cornerback Nate Wiggins began to emerge in the second half of his rookie season. He went from rotating on the outside to begin the year to being a full-time starter once four-time Pro Bowl veteran Marlon Humphrey played a lot more in the slot.
Most players make the most significant leap in development from their rookie years to their second seasons. Former NFL executive Marc Ross recently expressed his confidence that Wiggins will continue that trend in a big way for the Ravens as he mentioned him as one of several second-year players he believes are poised to break out in 2025 in an article for NFL.com.
"After beginning his career with limited reps in the Ravens defense, Wiggins quickly became a reliable cornerback for defensive coordinator Zach Orr. Wiggins held his own on the island and made a ton of plays for arguably the NFL's best defense down the stretch in 2024," Ross wrote.
Wiggins appeared in 17 games including the playoffs as a rookie and made eight starts during which he posted 39 total tackles, 13 passes defensed, one forced fumble and a pick-six against the Cleveland Browns in the regular-season finale. He went the entire regular season without giving up a single touchdown in coverage, his mark of -28.4 target expected points added was the best in the league and he allowed just 47.8% of the targets his directions to be completed, the third-best mark in the NFL.
Playing alongside perennial Pro Bowlers who are established stars and played at All Pro levels in 2024, it was easy for Wiggins' contributions to get overlooked and under-appreciated but Ross doesn't believe he'll be overshadowed by them for much longer.
"I don't necessarily think the rookie got the credit he deserved last season, and it makes sense considering the players around him in Baltimore's secondary, including perennial Pro Bowlers Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey," Ross wrote. "It won’t be long until Wiggins stands alongside them thanks to his immense talent."
In the last four years, the Ravens have used three first-round picks to bolster their secondary with Hamilton in 2022, Wiggins last year and former Georgia All American free safety Malaki Starks two weeks ago. If they all play up to their potential and fullest capabilities, the skies of Baltimore over M&T Bank stadium or whatever venue they play in while on the road will be a 'no-fly zone' on game days.
