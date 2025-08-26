Pro Bowl CB Expected to Return for Ravens
Seeing Baltimore Ravens franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson back on the practice field Monday was a welcomed sight for worrisome eyes in the fan base and fantasy football community with so many drafts set to take place across the globe over the next couple of weeks.
The two-time league MVP left last Wednesday's practice early and sat out the following day ahead of Saturday's preseason finale. However, several of the team's other prominent players remained sidelined with either lingering soft tissue issues or as precautionary long-term maintenance measures.
A player who falls into the latter category is Jackson's close friend and former college teammate at the University of Louisville, two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, who hasn't practiced since August 9, according to reports, as the manages his previously injured knee.
The eighth-year veteran is slated to play a significant role in the Ravens' defense this year as a key member in what is widely viewed as the best secondary in the league, where he'll be playing alongside four fellow former first-rounders and two fellow multi-time Pro Bowlers.
When asked if he expects Alexander to be among the handful of players who have been sitting out to be back on the practice field next week when they begin their preparation for the regular season opener, head coach John Harbaugh said, "I do."
"He's been working hard as far as all the non-football stuff, so he's been champing at the bit," Harbaugh said. "He's been trying to break out of prison. He's been locked away in [the Under Armour Performance Center training room]. It's a nice place. It's beautiful, but in his mind, it's a prison, nonetheless."
Alexander has been hampered by or limited by injuries in three of his last four seasons, during which he has played more than seven games just once. While his talent has never been in question, his ability to stay on the field and be durable has which is what ultimately led to his tenure with the Green Bay Packers coming to an unceremonious end earlier this summer.
The Ravens were fully aware of Alexander's injury history prior to signing him during mandatory minicamp back in June, but they strongly believe the potential reward and impact he can have on the defense outweigh the risk, especially given the minimal financial investment of just $4 million on a one-year deal.
Having Alexander back in action and on track to play in Week 1 when the Ravens travel to upstate New York to take on the Buffalo Bills in primetime on Sunday Night Football would be great. But having him healthy and available for the stretch run and during the playoffs is even more important. Being extra cautious with his health now will help preserve him for the long haul and reduce the chances of reaggravation or the development of something more serious.
"They're doing what they need to do to get him ready for that, but practice is important, and he's a veteran guy, and he wants to practice," Harbaugh said. "When he gets out there, I'm sure he'll be going at it. It'll be our job, too, to monitor that as well, to make sure that we do it right. It's a long season, and we want to bring him back the right way."
Even if Alexander can't play in the opener or even the first couple of games, if the Ravens' undefeated run in the 2025 preseason proved anything, it was that they are deep in the secondary with players capable of being playmakers and contributing in a multitude of ways.
