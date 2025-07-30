Buccaneers Sign Former Ravens RB
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding a former Baltimore Ravens running back to the fold as training camp continues.
Per reports from Greg Auman of Fox Sports, the Bucs are signing former Ravens running back Owen Wright to a deal. He spent time with Tampa Bay on a tryout basis during rookie minicamp earlier this offseason.
Wright, 26, is a product of Bethesda, MD and played his college ball at both William & Mary and Monmouth. He signed with his home state Ravens after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Wright spent two years with the Ravens but appeared in just one regular-season game with the team. He received eight snaps on special teams during Baltimore's 31-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2023 season.
Despite limited reps in the regular season, Wright made an impression on Ravens fans during his two preseasons with the team.
In 2023, he finished three preseason games with 23 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown along with three catches for 15 yards.
Then during the 2024 preseason, Wright had 18 rush attempts for 52 yards while adding two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown.
During his five seasons in college, Wright totaled 356 carries for 1,446 yards and 23 touchdowns. This was highlighted by 16 touchdowns on just 73 carries during his final year at Monmouth in 2022.
Wright will now look to secure a spot on Tampa Bay's 53-man roster by impressing during the preseason. The Bucs begin their three-game exhibition slate on Aug. 9 against the Tennessee Titans and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
As for the Ravens, they will continue training camp before heading into their preseason opener on Aug. 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!