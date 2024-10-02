Tom Brady Names Ravens RB Week 4 'Star'
When the Baltimore Ravens signed superstar running back Derrick Henry in NFL free agency, they knew they were getting a key difference maker. He was expected to be the piece the offense has been missing alongside Lamar Jackson.
That is exactly what he has been able to provide throughout the first four weeks of the season.
In Week 4, Henry ran all over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. He carried the football 24 times for 199 yards and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 10 yards and another score.
Due to that monstrous performance from "King Henry," he received major praise from NFL legend Tom Brady.
Brady listed him as one of his "3 Stars from Week 4" and offered some thoughts about the star running back's performance.
"It's just not fair what he's able to do. You shouldn't be able to run that fast with that size. It's taken a few weeks, but Derrick looks like he's the perfect piece for the Ravens' offense. Almost 200 yards rushing. He had an 87-yard touchdown run. He's averaging 7 yards per carry over the last couple of weeks. We said it last week, we'll say it again — he and Lamar [Jackson], they're just getting more comfortable every single game. That backfield is incredible. It's bad news for the rest of the NFL."
On the season, Henry has rushed for 480 yards and five touchdowns on 80 carries. Those numbers average out to an impressive 6.0 yards per carry.
While some thought that Henry was starting to regress due to age and wear and tear, he has turned back the clock so far this season. Perhaps, the offense he was in previously did not fit his game.
His skill-set does fit perfectly into the Ravens' offensive game plan. He compliments Jackson nicely and has a lot of pressure taken off of him due to Jackson's running ability and the passing game being a threat on any given play.
At 30 years old, Henry has found a new home. Baltimore appears to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender despite their 0-2 start and have won two games in a row. Henry has been a big part of winning those two games.
There is one thing that everyone can agree with Brady about. Henry finding his stride alongside Jackson is indeed very bad news for the rest of the NFL.
