Commanders Sign Former Ravens QB
Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson is signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders, ESPN's John Keim reports.
Johnson, 38, is the NFL's ultimate journeyman, playing for 14 different teams and spending multiple stints with several of them. He spent the past two years with the Ravens, marking his third stint with the team.
Johnson didn't play at all in 2023 as the Ravens' No. 3 quarterback, but saw a bit of action in 2024 as the top backup to Lamar Jackson. Emphasis on "a bit," though, as he completed just two of three passes for 17 yards on the year. All 36 snaps he took came late in blowout victories when there was no need for Jackson to play anymore.
The 17-year veteran won't have to go far to find his next team, and it's a familiar one too. Johnson previously started three games for Washington in 2018, when he completed 57.1 percent of his passes for 590 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.
In his return to Washington, Johnson will slot in as the No. 3 quarterback behind reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels and backup Marcus Mariota.
The Ravens signed former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush last month to be Jackson's new backup, which essentially sealed Johnson's fate.
