Former Ravens QB Reunites With Division Rival
Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is returning to the Cleveland Browns, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Flacco reportedly signed a one-year deal worth $4 million, but can earn up to $13 million with incentives.
The 40-year-old previously joined the Browns in 2023, when he unexpectedly became one of the best stories in the entire league. He made his debut in December after Cleveland's quarterback room was decimated by injuries, and in only five games, he completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. After spending most of the year on his couch, Flacco took the Browns' offense to new heights and led the team to a surprise playoff berth.
Flacco also won the NFL's Comback Player of the Year award over Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who almost died on the field a year before and managed to return to play.
Flacco then spent the 2024 season with the Indianapolis Colts, but didn't have quite the same magic. He posted a 2-4 record as a starter and completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The quarterback situation was a bit of a mess in Indianapolis, as he an Anthony Richardson went back and forth as the starter several times.
Of course, Flacco, a 2008 first-round pick from Delaware, spent the first 11 years of his career in Baltimore. He is most known for his legendary 2012 playoff run, when he threw for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions en route to a Super Bowl XLVII title.
After Flacco suffered a hip injury in the middle of the 2018 season, then-rookie Lamar Jackson stepped into the starting role and never looked back. The Ravens traded Flacco away the following offseason, and he bounced around for years until finding his footing with the Browns.
Cleveland could be without Deshaun Watson for the entire 2025 season as he recovers from injury (and he's been bad even when he has played), so Flacco should see plenty of action in his return.
