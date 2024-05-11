Raven Country

Why Ravens Could Add Veteran WR

The Baltimore Ravens could be in the market for a veteran wideout.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 4, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84) in action
Dec 4, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84) in action / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens have some question marks at the receiver position, but they can possibly solve some of their issues by adding a veteran or two.

The Athletic suggested the idea of the team signing Corey Davis, who is attempting a comeback after sitting out last season.

"The 29-year-old abruptly retired last summer after an injury-plagued two seasons with the Jets. He applied for reinstatement two months ago, but there’s been little noise about a potential landing spot. The Ravens did love Davis coming out of the 2017 draft when he went No. 5 to the Tennessee Titans. Davis is a big target (6-foot-3, 209 pounds) who would be an intriguing buy-low candidate if he was healthy again and in a good place mentally and physically," The Athletic writes.

Davis had tremendous upside coming out as a rookie when he was taken with the No. 5 overall pick. While he has never lived up to that hype, he can still be a productive asset for an NFL offense.

In 2022 with the New York Jets, Davis caught 32 passes for 536 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens currently have Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor as their top three receivers. They also have fourth-round draft pick Devontez Walker out of North Carolina, so picking up a veteran isn't a big need for the team. However, if Walker appears to not be as ready as the Ravens think, or if an injury pops up, calling Davis could be an option for Baltimore.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.