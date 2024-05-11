Why Ravens Could Add Veteran WR
The Baltimore Ravens have some question marks at the receiver position, but they can possibly solve some of their issues by adding a veteran or two.
The Athletic suggested the idea of the team signing Corey Davis, who is attempting a comeback after sitting out last season.
"The 29-year-old abruptly retired last summer after an injury-plagued two seasons with the Jets. He applied for reinstatement two months ago, but there’s been little noise about a potential landing spot. The Ravens did love Davis coming out of the 2017 draft when he went No. 5 to the Tennessee Titans. Davis is a big target (6-foot-3, 209 pounds) who would be an intriguing buy-low candidate if he was healthy again and in a good place mentally and physically," The Athletic writes.
Davis had tremendous upside coming out as a rookie when he was taken with the No. 5 overall pick. While he has never lived up to that hype, he can still be a productive asset for an NFL offense.
In 2022 with the New York Jets, Davis caught 32 passes for 536 yards and two touchdowns.
The Ravens currently have Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor as their top three receivers. They also have fourth-round draft pick Devontez Walker out of North Carolina, so picking up a veteran isn't a big need for the team. However, if Walker appears to not be as ready as the Ravens think, or if an injury pops up, calling Davis could be an option for Baltimore.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!