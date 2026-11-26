It would be nice if Jesse Minter could understand the situation he and the Ravens are in.

If he didn’t look glazed over and run over (by his players) on the sidelines every Sunday, that would be a nice start. If he found a way to win a football game and not allow most teams to hang 33-plus points on his defense, that would be fun for a change. If he found a voice and offered real accountability and didn’t come off as an overwhelmed functionary of the personnel department, that would be a welcomed wrinkle.

Any signs of growth, development and awareness from as an NFL head coach would be great. It might also, of course, force him into some tough conversations with failing general manager Eric DeCosta, who wanted him under his control but has undermined Minter, miserably, with this roster– both at the start of the season and by failing to get real at the trade deadline.

Minter’s job security must be in question and with this team likely to win no more than a game – two seems a stretch – from here on out, the rookie better find other ways to suggest and connote progress. The standings are not going to be his friend, and the people who hired him should have been fired years ago, but there is also mounting evidence to suggest this owner takes the easy way out and path of least work. In this case, that’s simply firing a coach and leaving the rest of his failing organization in place like this past January. Owner Steve Bisciotti has co-signed this aimless and feckless losing in a profound way.

"I'd probably keep a lot of the conversations between Steve and myself private,” Minter offered on Wednesday. “He's great. He's very supportive. Talk a lot; talk about a lot of different things. So I always appreciate our conversations. Leave it at that."

With the season running thin and nothing pointing in the right direction with this football team in any aspect, we have some suggestions for Minter on things to change ASAP, for this week at Houston, even before the looming bye:

Play The Kids

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Adam Randall (23) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Adam Randall and Elijah Sarratt are not worthy of getting single snap, even on special teams, then it’s an indictment of everyone. The Ravens can’t beat anyone with their aging and bloated roster but also mastermind alleged-genius kid coordinator Declan Doyle can’t find any use for these players with an offense that is garbage as soon as he exhausts his early-game script?

There is no role in the screen game? Nothing? Team this bad doesn’t even need to get a look at a fourth-round pick or a fifth-round pick at the same time whatever is left of Mark Andrews continues to out-snap both rookie tight ends?

Doyle had the audacity to default to “player development” in taking vital blocking tight end Durham Smythe off the field in the home opener as Baltimore blew another big lead in defeat, and now the team is a laughingstock but the kids don’t need to be a point of emphasis? Make that make sense.

Sellout To Stop The Run

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs for a touchdown while Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trey Hendrickson (91) defends during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you want to really have the bottom fall out as the weather turns and the stadium is about to be empty, mess around and become a joke stopping early down runs.

If you manage to run a defense that not only cannot stop the pass all season but then wilts in a massive way up front the first time you face volume on the ground, you are hastening your own demise. And, yeah, it’s going to mean you are slashing the role of some guys your bosses grossly misplayed but that’s coaching.

Trey Hendrickson on the field on early downs in divisional games against Pittsburgh and Cleveland will be brutal. Tampa will run all over him to. Houston will just throw the ball all over the place. But we know the hard-hat mentality that comes from December AFC North football and if Minter isn’t willing to adjust his run front and find ways to hold up without Tavius Robinson (IR) or the rest of the season and maybe without Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring) for a while longer, it will definitely get uglier in Owings Mills.

Get Doyle To The Sideline

May 10, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle answers questions after rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is utterly disconnected from this product and from reality up in the booth. He was supposedly gong to be willing to tinker and alter and be malleable as a first-time play caller. But the moment he looked good in the preseason opener that was enough to convince himself that being upstairs was the only way?

He seems to have little clue when his quarterbacks are being maimed up there. No idea how badly his offensive line is being whipped. He has the worst second half offense in the NFL by several metrics, and appears totally detached and says he wants to script the entire game.

Get him out of that comfort zone, get him interacting with players in the moment, on the sidelines, as humans – you know, looking in their eyes and all) – instead of cogs in part of his machine. Try something different to shake up how horrible your football team is after the half.

If this staff wants to curb the chatter about being one and done, and not answer questions about their job security and being on the hot seat down the stretch, then something new and different in their approach better show up, quickly.

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