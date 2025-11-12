Ravens HC Provides Encouraging Injury Update on Lamar Jackson
Fans and avid followers of the Baltimore Ravens can take a collective sigh of relief after seeing the discouraging news that All Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn't present for the team's first practice ahead of their AFC North showdown against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.
It was unsurprisingly the first question head coach John Harbaugh fielded when he stepped to the podium to address the media and gave a positive update on his best player.
"He'll be listed as a knee (on the injury report)," Harbaugh said. "It's not the hamstring. Nothing there, some soreness coming out of the game so he should be okay. I'm looking forward to practice tomorrow."
The Ravens are coming off a hard-fought and very physical win on the road over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. Jackson was only sacked once but took some big shots on his four quarterback hits as well as the body-weight sack that was negated by penalty at the end of the first half. He was blitzed on 58% of his dropbacks in that game per Next Gen Stats, which is the fifth-highest rate of his career.
In the Ravens first matchup of the season against the Browns back in Week 2, the offense couldn't get the ground game going so they turned to Jackson to lead the way through the air and he responded with surgical passing performance. The two-time league MVP went 19-of-29 for 225 passing yards and 4 touchdowns in a lopsided 41-17 win at home.
Knowing that this latest minor aliment isn't related to the hamstring that caused him to three games in from Week 5-8 is another positive sign that he didn't re-aggravate as came sometime be the case with those kind of soft tissue injuries.
Ravens would still be in good hands without Jackson
In the event that their star signal caller couldn't suit up for the second matchup against the Browns, their chances of prevailing would remain high because of the talent and proven pedigree of Pro Bowl backup Tyler Huntley. The sixth-year veteran led them to their lone win without Jackson in the lineup this season and just the fourth since 2020, back in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.
Huntley completed 17-of-22 passes for 186 passing yards and a touchdown to snap a four-game losing streak and essentially save their season by notching the first in their current three-game winning streak. He played the fourth quarter of the Ravens Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and provided a spark to the offense in relief of veteran Cooper Rush who he has since replaced for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Jackson.
