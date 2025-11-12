Ravens Get Bad Lamar Jackson News Before Browns Matchup
The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with several injury concerns heading into their crucial Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson was absent from practice due to illness, not the hamstring injury he recently recovered from, raising questions about his availability for one of the team’s biggest games of the season.
Jackson’s absence comes at a pivotal moment. Baltimore sits below .500 and will look to even its record at 5–5 with a win over Cleveland on Nov. 16. The Ravens’ offense relies heavily on Jackson’s dual-threat ability, and any setback could shift the team’s game plan heading into the divisional showdown.
It wasn’t just Jackson missing from practice. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman also didn’t suit up, still recovering from an ankle injury suffered last week. His absence limits Baltimore’s depth at receiver, especially with Zay Flowers drawing heavy defensive attention in recent weeks.
Running back Justice Hill was also sidelined, while cornerback Marlon Humphrey and inside linebacker Jay Higgins joined the growing list of injured Ravens.
Humphrey is dealing with a finger issue, while Higgins has been managing a knee injury. Their statuses for week 11 remain uncertain.
The injuries come at a difficult time for head coach John Harbaugh’s squad, which has struggled to maintain consistency through the first half of the season. The defense, already tested by multiple injuries, will face a Browns team still trying to find stability at quarterback. Cleveland, sitting at 2–7, has struggled to move the ball consistently and is searching for answers under center.
Still, the Ravens have shown resilience in recent years under Harbaugh. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has stepped up in past situations when Jackson has been limited, giving Baltimore a fighting chance if Jackson’s illness keeps him out.
Ground Game Remains Baltimore’s Strength
For Baltimore, the focus now shifts to preparation and adaptability. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken may need to adjust the playbook depending on Jackson’s progress, leaning more on the ground game and short-yard passing if he’s limited. The Ravens have been in this spot before, and how they respond to adversity on the road in Cleveland could reveal a lot about their resilience and postseason potential.
According to TeamRankings.com, the Ravens have been one of the league’s top rushing teams over their past three games, averaging 159.7 yards per contest. That ground dominance could prove vital against a Browns defense that’s struggled to contain explosive runs and sustain stops late in games.
Kickoff between the Ravens and Browns is scheduled for Nov. 16, at Huntington Bank Field. With divisional stakes and momentum on the line, Baltimore’s injury report will be one to watch closely as the week progresses.
