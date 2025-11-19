Ravens' Lamar Jackson's New Injury Revealed
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice today with an ankle injury, adding to a growing list of concerns for a team that relies heavily on his speed and mobility. This marks the latest setback for Jackson, who previously dealt with a hamstring injury in a Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and missed a practice last week due to knee soreness. For a quarterback whose game depends on explosive movement and agility, repeated lower-body issues raise serious questions about his availability and effectiveness moving forward.
While Jackson is now officially listed as questionable for this weekend's matchup against the New York Jets, the timing may actually work in his favor. This week could provide the ideal window for the Ravens to give him proper rest and treatment without rushing him back into action. However, the recurring nature of his leg injuries is difficult to ignore, and fans will be watching closely to see how he responds in practice later this week.
Depth Tested as Injuries Mount
The Ravens are not just navigating Jackson’s concerns; the team has eight players listed as either questionable or out for practice, stretching their depth across multiple key positions. Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle), tight end Isaiah Likely (calf), and safety Kyle Hamilton (shoulder/groin) all missed practice, while left tackle Ronnie Stanley was sidelined with illness and left guard Andrew Vorhees did not practice due to a foot issue. Cornerback Keyon Martin, nursing a rib injury, was also absent.
Adding to the team’s stress, Jackson was sacked four times in just three quarters during last week’s matchup against Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns. The repeated hits highlight ongoing questions about the offensive line’s ability to protect the quarterback, especially if Jackson isn’t at full health. Each week seems to bring a new injury revolving around his legs, which could influence the Ravens’ game plan and force adjustments in both the passing and rushing attack if it hasn't already.
Huntley Could See Key Opportunity
For now, the focus will be on Jackson’s recovery, the potential role for Huntley if needed, and the team’s ability to manage its depth chart effectively amid growing concerns about health and performance. Sunday’s game against the Jets represents both a challenge and an opportunity: a chance to protect Jackson while giving him the rest he needs, and a true test of the Ravens’ resilience and adaptability in the face of mounting injuries.
